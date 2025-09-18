The European Union is discussing ways to use frozen Russian assets to underpin a so-called "reparation loan" to Ukraine to bolster its wartime finances and bypass the risk of a veto by Hungary, officials close to the project said.

The concept was floated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, at a time President Donald Trump is curbing direct US-funded military aid to Kiev.

Von der Leyen said the loan could be arranged on the basis of cash balances associated with Russian central bank assets frozen in the West after Moscow's military incursion into Ukraine and would not involve seizing the assets, a red line for some in the EU.

Any such loan will need to be designed in a way that avoids a veto by Hungary, the most pro-Moscow of all the EU's 27 member states and whose purchases of Russian oil have this week been a source of irritation for the Trump administration.

Loan from a 'coalition of the willing'

Officials close to the project said a new mechanism could be created by a coalition of the willing, rather than all 27 EU governments, if Budapest did not want to participate.

"We had a first preliminary discussion of the new loan idea.

But so far, many things, including the amounts, are not clear," one senior EU official told Reuters.

Some $250 billion of Russian assets are immobilised in Europe .

Most have already matured and become cash held by the Belgian securities repository Euroclear on deposit.

The EU has been using interest from the assets to repay a $50 billion loan to Ukraine extended by the G7 countries.

With most of the assets now held as cash, the amount of interest being generated is modest.