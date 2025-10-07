WORLD
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is making his second visit to the White House in five months.
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is making his second visit to the White House in five months. / AP
October 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has said that the US and Canada are "working closely" on a new "Golden Dome" missile defence project.

"One thing where we are working very closely is the Golden Dome. That's the protective mechanism. And you see how that works. It's unbelievable," Trump said in the Oval Office as he hosted Canadian Premier Mark Carney.

"We'll be working together on a Golden Dome for the two countries, and it's something that I think is going to be very important, especially when you look at the world, you look at what's happening. We want to have that protection. It's really amazing. The technology is unbelievable," Trump added.

The Golden Dome is the multi-layer missile defence system that Trump has proposed.

He said in May that he selected the "architecture" for his long-promised programme, which he estimated would cost $175 billion to develop over the next three years.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is making his second visit to the White House in five months on Tuesday under increasing pressure to address US tariffs on steel, autos and other goods that are hurting Canada's economy.

Earlier, a Canadian government official and several analysts played down the chances of an imminent trade deal with US President Donald Trump and said the mere fact that discussions are continuing should be considered a success for Carney.

The prime minister last visited the Oval Office in May, when he bluntly told Trump that Canada would never be for sale in response to Trump's repeated threat to purchase or annex Canada.

Since then, the prime minister has made numerous concessions to Canada's biggest trading partner, including dropping some counter-tariffs and scrapping a digital services tax aimed at US tech companies.

Carney's office has said the working visit will focus on forging a new economic and security relationship with the US.

