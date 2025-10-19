Armed Druze factions and Arab tribes exchanged prisoners on Sunday in Syria’s southern Sweida province, coordinated by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Damascus government.

The exchange took place in the town of al-Mtoneh in the northern countryside of Sweida, an Anadolu reporter said.

The exchange involved members of Arab tribes and Druze who had been detained during the clashes that erupted in Sweida last July.

According to the reporter, 34 Arab tribesmen were released in exchange for two Druze detainees.