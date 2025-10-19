MIDDLE EAST
Armed Druze factions, Arab tribes exchange prisoners in southern Syria’s Sweida
34 Arab tribesmen released in exchange for 2 Druze detainees, says Anadolu reporter
A gunman passes a destroyed house after clashes in Sweida, southern Syria, September 19, 2025. / AP
October 19, 2025

Armed Druze factions and Arab tribes exchanged prisoners on Sunday in Syria’s southern Sweida province, coordinated by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Damascus government.

The exchange took place in the town of al-Mtoneh in the northern countryside of Sweida, an Anadolu reporter said.

The exchange involved members of Arab tribes and Druze who had been detained during the clashes that erupted in Sweida last July.

According to the reporter, 34 Arab tribesmen were released in exchange for two Druze detainees.

Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19, following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes amid Israeli military attacks in the area.

Syria’s current administration, formed after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.

SOURCE:AA
