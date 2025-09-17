WORLD
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Foreign Ministry says plan aims to preserve calm, ensure stability and prevent renewed conflict.
11 hours ago

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed a roadmap agreed by Syria, Jordan and the United States to resolve the crisis in Syria’s southern Sweida province.

"We welcome the roadmap announced with the aim of preserving calm, ensuring stability, and preventing renewed conflict in Sweida," the ministry said in a statement early on Wednesday.

It added that Türkiye would continue to support efforts promoting peace, security and stability for all components of Syria, based on the principles of respect for the country’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani announced the seven-step roadmap on Tuesday after talks in Damascus with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

At a news conference, al Shaibani said the plan includes ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian and medical aid to Sweida, restoring essential services, and deploying local security forces to secure roads and facilitate movement.

Other steps aim to compensate those affected, allow the return of displaced persons, clarify the fate of the missing, launch a reconciliation process that involves all communities in the province, and hold accountable "all those whose hands are stained with assaults on civilians and their property."

Tuesday’s meeting followed earlier rounds hosted by Jordan in July and August that focused on consolidating a ceasefire in Sweida and searching for a political resolution to the conflict.

Sweida has observed a fragile ceasefire since July 19 after a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes, compounded by Israeli military attacks.

