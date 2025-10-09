WAR ON GAZA
Trump set to visit Israel, may address Knesset after Gaza peace deal — report
Trump says he will address the Israeli Knesset if they want him to, saying the Gaza deal was sought by the whole world.
Trump earlier said he is likely to visit Egypt soon for Gaza deal. / AA Archive
7 hours ago

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel in the "coming days" and could address the Knesset, according to a report, following a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

"They want me to give a speech at the Knesset and I will definitely do that if they want me to," Trump told Axios' Barak Ravid as per his statement on X on Wednesday.

"It is a great day for Israel and for the world. My call with Bibi was great. He is so happy. He should be. It is a great achievement. The whole world has come together to reach this deal, including countries that were enemies," he said, after his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He later said that he believes Iran is going to be a part of a wider peace plan after the deal between Hamas and Israel.

All parties to be treated fairly

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal.

"ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said, adding that all parties will be "treated fairly."

Trump also told reporters on Wednesday that he might visit Egypt later this week, with the White House confirming that he is considering a regional trip shortly after a planned Friday visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Deal after two years of genocide

The announcement comes after Israel's genocide in Gaza entered its third year.

Israel killed over 67,1000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza. Experts say the number is significantly higher.

It has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of it population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
