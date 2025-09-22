WORLD
2 min read
US, Ukraine, EU allies slam 'Russian provocation'; Moscow calls it 'Russophobic hysteria'
Estonia accused Moscow of sending three fighter jets into its airspace, prompting condemnation at the UN Security Council.
US, Ukraine, EU allies slam 'Russian provocation'; Moscow calls it 'Russophobic hysteria'
The debate came after Estonia accused three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets of entering its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday over the Gulf of Finland. / AP
15 hours ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has pressed the UN Security Council to take tougher measures against what he called Russia’s “provocations,” citing recent drone and jet incidents across Eastern Europe.

“Russia wants to force everyone to play by its rules and impose the law of the jungle,” Sybiha told the council on Monday. “Our goal is the opposite. We must make Russia play by our rules—the rules accepted by everyone, called the UN Charter.”

The debate came after Estonia accused three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets of entering its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday over the Gulf of Finland.

RelatedTRT World - UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace

Moscow denies airspace violation

Russia has denied the allegations, insisting its jets flew a routine route from Karelia to Kaliningrad “strictly in accordance with international airspace regulations.”

Moscow’s UN envoy Dmitry Polyansky dismissed the claims as “Russophobic hysteria from Tallinn.”

Recommended

The United States condemned Moscow’s actions. “Just nine days ago, this council met to discuss Russia’s violation of Poland’s airspace with a large number of drones,” said newly appointed US envoy Mike Waltz.

“Instead of de-escalating, on September 19, Russia again violated NATO airspace when three armed military aircraft flew 10 nautical miles into Estonia, coming within 15 miles of its parliament.”

RelatedTRT World - Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations

European members of the council echoed those concerns.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Russia’s behaviour “only strengthens our resolve and further intensifies our long-standing support for Ukraine, whatever threats are made.”

He urged Moscow to “step back” and warned, “We will not allow the unravelling of the European security architecture.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
European Council president hails Türkiye’s support for Ukraine in war with Russia
White House rejects Maduro's call for talks as US naval buildup stirs tensions
China orders schools, businesses shut as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Western nations urge Israel to reopen Gaza medical corridor, offer aid for West Bank treatment
Leaders face microphone failures at UN as Türkiye, Canada, Indonesia raise Palestine and Gaza
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Türkiye's top diplomat Fidan meets Saudi, Australian counterparts in New York
Erdogan hails recognition of Palestine, denounces Gaza onslaught as genocide
World leaders speak at UNGA conference on Palestine
$100B trade volume target between Türkiye, US 'continues to be our common goal': Erdogan
Assad regime’s fall opens 'new historic phase' for region: Syria's president in US
What to expect from World Summit on Palestine?