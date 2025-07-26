US President Donald Trump contacted the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand in an attempt to broker a ceasefire between the two countries amid an ongoing armed conflict.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. "I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging."

Trump, who returned to the White House six months ago, linked his diplomatic outreach to ongoing US trade talks with both nations.

"We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!"