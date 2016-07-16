Late Friday evening, a group referring to themselves as a "peace council," claimed to have taken control of the Turkish state and quickly announced the instatement of a curfew and martial law.

By early Saturday morning, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a crowd of hundreds of supporters at Istanbul Ataturk International Airport that he was in full control of the nation and the rogue faction of the army had been successfully repelled.

Friday's attempt marks the fifth time a legitimate Turkish government has faced an open challenge by a military group since 1960.

As in this weekend's case, each prior coup was led by the military, which claimed to be protecting democracy in the nation. Previous coups were also largely seen as a reaction to a perceived affront to the secular ideas of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern Turkish state.

In a statement read on the state broadcaster, the group claimed they were acting in the interest of rule of law and democracy in Turkey and would draft a new constitution.

Previous Coups

1960

That year, the government first began to re-embrace certain religious establishments and traditions which Ataturk had worked to disempower. In May of 1960, a faction of 38 members of the military angered by the reopening thousands of mosques, re-legalisation of the call to prayer in Arabic and the establishment of new madrasas for military personnel, arrested the president, prime minister, and other members of the cabinet.

They were accused of treason.

By 1961, then Prime Minister Cemal Gursel had been executed after military officials accused him of acting in violation of the constitution. Military rule over the country would last until 1965, when Suat Hayri Urguplu was elected the new prime minister

1971

By 1971, then Prime Minister Suleyman Demirel, had been in power for roughly four years, but a recession and growing civil unrest -- street demonstrations, labour strikes and political assassinations -- had already began to foment opposition to his rule.

Accusing Demirel of driving the nation into anarchy, the military presented him with an ultimatum on March 12 of that year.

The memorandum, presented to Demirel by Chief of the General Staff, Memduh Tagmac, called for: "The formation, within the context of democratic principles, of a strong and credible government, which will neutralise the current anarchical situation and which, inspired by Atatürk's views, will implement the reformist laws envisaged by the constitution."

After a three-hour meeting with his cabinet, Demirel handed in his resignation. Owing to the lack of military hardware and use of force, the 1971 coup was dubbed Turkey's "coup by memorandum."