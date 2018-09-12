Syrian regime forces fired chlorine, a banned chemical weapon, on an opposition and rebel-held Damascus suburb and on Idlib province this year, in attacks that constitute war crimes, United Nations human rights investigators said on Wednesday.

The three incidents bring to 39 the number of chemical attacks which the Commission of Inquiry on Syria has documented since 2013, including 33 attributed to the regime, a UN official told Reuters.

The perpetrators of the remaining six have not been sufficiently identified.

Weaponising chlorine is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention, ratified by Syria, and under customary international humanitarian law, the investigators said in their latest report.

"To recapture eastern Ghouta in April, government forces launched numerous indiscriminate attacks in densely populated civilian areas, which included the use of chemical weapons," it said, referring to incidents on January 22 and February 1 in a residential area of Douma, eastern Ghouta, outside the capital.

Women and children were injured in the attacks, suffering respiratory distress and requiring oxygen, it added.

'Indiscriminate Attacks'

"The Commission concludes that, on these two occasions, government forces and/or affiliated militias committed the war crimes of using prohibited weapons and launching indiscriminate attacks in civilian-populated areas in eastern Ghouta," it said.

A surface-to-surface, improvised rocket-assisted munition had been used in the two Douma incidents, it said.

"Specifically the munitions documented were built around industrially produced Iranian artillery rockets known to have been supplied to forces commanded by the (Syrian) government," the report added.

TRT World spoke to founder and chairman of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, Fadel Abdul Ghany, who explains that the UN report presents what many on the ground have been saying about the Syrian regime.