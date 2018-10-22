Italy told the European Commission on Monday it would stick to its contested 2019 budget plans in defiance of EU fiscal rules, but promised not to inflate its deficit any further in the years ahead.

In a letter to the Commission, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said he recognised that the budget, which is set to hike next year's deficit to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), was not in line with the EU Stability and Growth Pact.

However, looking to silence growing alarm from EU allies, he said the government had to respond to years of anaemic growth in the euro zone's third largest economy.

"[The budget] was a hard, but necessary decision in light of Italy's delay in catching up to pre-crisis levels of GDP and the desperate economic conditions in which the most disadvantaged citizens find themselves," Tria wrote.

The European Commission sent Rome a warning letter about the budget last week – the first formal step of a procedure that could lead to Brussels rejecting the package and imposing fines.

An EU spokesman said the Commission would decide on Tuesday its next step.

Underscoring the growing tensions, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Italy had to be "careful" over its debt, while Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called on the EU Commission to reject the budget unless changes were made.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte dismissed Kurz's criticism as "incautious" and reiterated that Rome wanted to have "constructive dialogue" over the budget, which includes tax cuts, welfare hikes and a rolling back of tough pension reform.