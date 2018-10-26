Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on Saudi Arabia to disclose the location of the body of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said Turkey had more information about the case than it has shared so far.

Erdogan also said Riyadh needs to disclose the identity of the "local collaborator" who purportedly took Khashoggi's body from Saudi agents after the journalist was killed at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Speaking to provincial members of his governing AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Saudi's public prosecutor was due to meet the Istanbul prosecutor in Istanbul early next week.

"They (the Saudis) are sending the chief prosecutor on Sunday to Turkey," he said, adding that Riyadh must hand over the people it arrested in the case to be tried in Turkey.

Killing bore the hallmarks of an 'extrajudicial execution'

Amid an admission by Saudi Arabia on Thursday that the murder of Khashoggi was premeditated, a United Nations rapporteur sought to hold Saudi Arabia to account.

"Even Saudi Arabia itself has admitted that the crime was premeditated, that it involved state officials... whether or not they acted in the name of the state that remains to be discussed and investigated," Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial execution said.

"But from where I sit, from the standpoint of international human rights law, this bears all the hallmark of an extrajudicial execution."

"And until I am proven otherwise," Callamard added, "I will have to assume that this is the case. It will be up to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to demonstrate that it was not."

Killing tests US-Saudi ties

The death of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has sparked global outrage and mushroomed into a crisis for the world's top oil exporter and strategic ally of the West.

Saudi officials initially denied having anything to do with Khashoggi's disappearance after he entered the consulate on October 2, before changing the official account to say an internal investigation suggested he was accidentally killed in a botched operation to return him to the kingdom.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar has more on how the journalist's murder could affect US-Saudi ties.

Who ordered the killing?