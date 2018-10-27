Turkey, Russia, Germany and France in a joint statement on Saturday called for a constitutional committee on Syria for free and fair elections in the war-torn nation.

The statement was released following a Syria summit in Istanbul with the attendance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders “expressed their support for an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that is facilitated by the United Nations,” according to the statement.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.

They “called for establishing and early convening of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva by end of the year, to achieve constitutional reform, paving the way for free and fair elections under UN supervision and in compliance with the highest international standards of transparency and accountability, with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora”.

The leaders also expressed their firm conviction against any “military solution” to the ongoing conflict in Syria, underlining a resolution “only through a negotiated political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254".

"We made a call for the constitutional committee's establishment process to be completed as soon as possible - we hope that it will be established by the end of this year," Erdogan said.

Welcoming the Turkey-Russia deal on the demilitarisation of Idlib, they "praised the progress in terms of withdrawal of heavy weapons as well as radical groups from the demilitarised zone established pursuant to the memorandum”.

Turkey and Russia, guarantor countries of the Astana peace process and the Idlib demilitarised zone deal, along with two heavyweights in the European Union, Germany and France, also “reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, and to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations".

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that "Russia and Turkey have negotiated an agreement that must be strictly implemented," adding "We will all be extremely vigilant to ensure that these commitments are met and that the ceasefire is stable and sustainable."

"We are counting on Russia to exert a very clear pressure on the (Syrian) regime which very clearly owes it its survival."

