Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas rejected the US role in mediating in the peace process with Israel on September 27.

It was a strategy adopted both by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas after the US president decided to move Washington's embassy to Jerusalem. However, this time, Abbas also welcomed other countries to contribute to the peace process.

Almost a month after the speech by Abbas, an unlikely actor, Oman, appeared to step up to talk with the leaderships of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Muscat, following which Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah paid a visit to Ramallah. Muscat said it relies on the efforts of the US in working towards the peace deal.

While denying it played the role of mediator, Oman suggested that it was only offering ideas to help Israelis and Palestinians to come together.

Now the question arises about whether Abbas can shape the peace process in a new manner with a new strategy or not.

For Ramzy Baroud, a journalist and expert on Palestinian affairs, even though Mahmoud Abbas is looking for new allies, “his strategy is a non-strategy."

Baroud says his peace process strategy won’t work for two reasons; sustaining the idea of a disingenuous peace process, and refusing to seek alternative strategies that are predicated on the unity of his own people.

“A political ploy”

In January 2017, US President Donald Trump assigned his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to launch a Middle East peace effort aimed at resolving the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Less than a year later, the US decision to recognise Jerusalem effectively killed the two-state solution, a move widely seen as sabotaging Trump’s own pledge to broker the peace process between Palestine and Israel.

“Mahmoud Abbas, after he was betrayed by the United States, is now trying to seek alliance among others but nobody is going to benefit from sustaining the so-called peace process for much longer,” he says.

The peace process was originally launched with the Oslo Accords in 1993, based on United Nations Security Council resolutions. Twenty-five years after the Oslo Accords however, the peace process has failed to produce a sustainable peace agreement or a Palestinian state.

But, Baroud says, political arrangements following the Oslo Accords have proceeded either on the sidelines or entirely outside the international arena.

“Abbas is saying that the US is no longer serious and no longer involved in the peace process. But at the same time the Palestinian leader is sustaining the [US] peace process,” Baroud says.

“International law is very clear about the Israeli occupation and about the rights and the freedoms of the Palestinians. That doesn't need to be negotiated.”