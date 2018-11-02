WORLD
Pakistani group calls off protests over blasphemy case in deal with govt
On Wednesday, Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi, a mother of five, and ordered for her to be freed.
A man with a stick walks near a fire blocking a road, during a protest, after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, in Karachi, Pakistan. / Reuters
November 2, 2018

A Pakistani group said on Friday it will call off protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman who was facing hanging on blasphemy charges, striking a deal with the government to end three days of protests.

"We have reached on an agreement with the government,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for the ultra-Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group, said. 

"An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership."

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi, a mother of five, and ordered for her to be freed.

She had been living on death row since 2010 after being convicted under Pakistan's tough blasphemy laws.

TRT World 's Ali Mustafa has more:

According to reports, a five-point document of the agreement has surfaced.

It says:

-The government will review a petition filed in Bibi's case.

-Her name will be added to the Exit Control List, which means Bibi will be prohibited from leaving the country.

-Both the government and the TLP will take legal action over any casualties during the campaign against the acquittal.

-Those arrested on October 30 or after, will be released.

-TLP apologised to all affected directly or indirectly by the protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
