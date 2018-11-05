In the last few years, Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) institutions and Palestinian Authority (PA) leaders have issued many statements or decisions with regards to their relationship with Israel, but never dared to exceed simple lip service.

The latest such decision from the Palestinian Central Council (PCC) in October 2018 was to suspend its recognition of Israel, end security coordination and suspend economic agreements, known as the Paris Protocol.

However, as far as Palestinians are concerned, this decision is not breaking news.

A similar decision was announced at the closing statement of the PCC meeting in August 2018.

Also, in March 2018, the PA announced that it was considering suspending its recognition of Israel.

Earlier this year, in January 2018, the PCC instructed its Executive Committee to suspend recognition of Israel until it recognises the State of Palestine, based on the 1967 borders, and revokes the decision to annex East Jerusalem and expand settlements.

The decision stated: “The Central Council reaffirms its decision to stop security coordination in all its forms and to break away from the relationship of economic dependence established by the Paris Economic Agreement, to achieve the independence of the national economy.”

In fact, the decision to end security coordination with Israel originates from a decision made at a PCC meeting in early March 2015.

However, despite these announcements, there seems to be a lack of interest in implementing them.

Such decisions are not necessarily binding, in most cases they are treated as recommendations to the PLO Executive Committee and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the chair of the PLO and the PA.

And this is where the problem lies. Both the PA and PLO are intertwined as they are controlled by the same people.

Since the Oslo agreements, the PA has hijacked the PLO and weakened it. The PLO used to be at the forefront of resistance and confrontation with Israel, but has become no more than a shadow organisation which the PA uses to advance its interests.

Everyone at the PCC knows that they have no teeth, and therefore it is easy for them to make such dramatic decisions knowing that they will not see the light of day. This is exactly the reason why the PLO has lost its stature among Palestinians.