A gunman opened fire on a crowd of mostly college students and young adults dancing at a crowded country and western bar in a suburb of Los Angeles on Thursday, killing 12 people including a sheriff's deputy, police said.

Police said the gunman - identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long - was found dead inside the bar and that around a dozen other people had been injured.

"We have had several contacts with Mr Long over the years, minor events, a traffic collision," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said, adding that deputies were called to his house for a disturbance in April this year and "felt he might be suffering from PTSD."

He said the gunman appeared to have shot at random inside the club, using only a Glock .45-caliber handgun. There was no known motive, Sheriff Dean said.

"We believe he shot himself," Dean said.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan has more.

Ventura County sheriff's Captain Garo Kuredjian said hundreds of people were inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at 11:20 pm (local time), and shots were still being fired when deputies arrived.

Several people from inside the bar told local media that a tall man wearing all black with a hood and his face partly covered first shot at a person working the door, then opened fire, seemingly at random, at the people inside.

People screamed and fled to all corners of the bar, while a few people threw barstools through the windows and helped dozens escape, witnesses said.

It was college night and country two-step lessons were being offered late Wednesday at the Borderline, according to its website.