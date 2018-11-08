There may be no remains of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's "dissolved" body and Turkish officials are calling for an Islamic prayer for the murdered, Middle East Eye, citing Turkish sources, reported on Thursday.

The news website said theTurkish prosecutor's office has reached the conclusion after investigators found traces of acid in the Saudi consul general's residence and the drains connected to it, in Istanbul.

Earlier on Thursday Al Jazeera reported that the Turkish investigators found traces of "hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals" inside a well at the Saudi consul general's home in Istanbul.

Quoting a source in the Turkish attorney general's office, Al Jazeera said, "The killers dissolved the journalist's dismembered body in acid in one of the rooms at Mohammed al Otaibi's residence."

"It would appear, according to the source that during that two week period, acid was used to dispose of the dismembered body of Jamal Khashoggi," the Qatar-based broadcaster reported.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Family unable to grieve