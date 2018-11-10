French President Emmanuel Macron sought to defuse a row with US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday, hailing the "great solidarity" between their countries after Trump blasted his proposals for a European army.

The two leaders held talks at the presidential palace in Paris ahead of World War 1 commemorations taking place in the shadow of a new nationalist surge worldwide.

Their body language was less warm than during Trump's last trip to Paris in July 2017 and Macron's visit to the White House in April, underscoring a general cooling in relations which were further strained by a late-night tweet by Trump on defence.

Macron attempted to smooth over the divisions, saying he shared Trump's view on the need for Europe to boost defence spending.

"We need a much better burden-sharing within NATO," he said.

Defending his call during the week for a European army, he said: "It is unfair to have European security being assured by the US".

'Very good friends'

Trump, who maintained an aloof bearing on arrival at the Elysee Palace but was visibly more relaxed after the talks, described himself and Macron as "very good friends".

"We want a strong Europe. It's very important to us to have a strong Europe," he said.

No sooner had Trump touched down in Paris than he fired off a tweet castigating his host over proposals to endow the EU with its own army.

"Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidizes greatly!" he added.

His tweet about Macron's EU defence proposals - which came hours before the two leaders were to hold talks at the Elysee Palace, referred to the French leader's call in an interview on Tuesday for a "real European army".

In the radio interview, Macron said a joint European Union military force was needed to wean Europe off American might, not least after Trump announced he was pulling out of a Cold War-era nuclear treaty.

Referring also to cyber meddling in elections in the West, he said: "We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States."

Macron's office on Saturday acknowledged that his remarks "could create confusion" but stressed: "He never said we need a European army against the United States."

On Saturday morning Trump was in more conciliatory form.

The US leader and his wife Melania are on their second visit to Paris since July 2017 when Trump was Macron's guest of honour at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.