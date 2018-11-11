TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Kenyans dominate at 40th intercontinental Istanbul marathon
About 5,000 runners competed in the 42-kilometre marathon which started on the Asian side of Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge and finished in the historic Sultanahmet Square on the city’s European side.
Kenyans dominate at 40th intercontinental Istanbul marathon
A record number of runners competed in the world's only intercontinental marathon. This year’s theme for the Vodafone 40th Istanbul Marathon is: "Run Istanbul for a healthy future." / AA
November 11, 2018

Kenyan runners Felix Kimutai and Ruth Chepngetich on Sunday both finished in first place in the men's and women's races at the 40th intercontinental Istanbul Marathon.

Chepngetich is celebrating her second consecutive victory in he women's category.

The Vodafone 40th Istanbul Marathon started on the Asian side of Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge, formerly known as the Bosphorus Bridge, and ended in the historic Sultanahmet Square on the city’s European side.

Around 30,000 professional runners, from more than 100 countries, took part in the marathon.

In addition to that, an estimated 100,000 people ran in the 8-kilometre transcontinental Istanbul Marathon Fun Run. 

The event featured a 42-kilometre marathon, and three other races on courses of 15 kilometres, 10 kilometres, and 8 kilometres. It also included a race for wheelchair-bound participants. 

Recommended

About 5,000 runners - more than half of them foreigners - competed in the 42-kilometre marathon. 

The top five countries to send runners were Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Britain, and France.

Fifty-five elite runners from Turkey, Kenya, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, France, Bahrain and Morocco participated in the marathon.

Compared to recent years, the number of foreign runners in the marathon has doubled. 

The Istanbul Marathon is among 17 marathons in Europe and 38 marathons in the world.

Vodafone is the main sponsor of the race organised by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Spor Istanbul subsidiary. 

Last year, French runner Abraham Kiprotich won the men's category and Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich the women's category. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal