United Nations food chief David Beasley spotted a tiny foot sticking out from under a blanket in a hospital in Yemen that has been overwhelmed with malnourished children, so he tried to bring a smile to the face of the small patient.

"It was just like tickling a ghost," Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme, told reporters in New York on Friday after returning from a three-day visit to the war-torn, impoverished Arabian Peninsula country.

Beasley recounted a conversation he had with a doctor at the hospital in the country's capital Sanaa:

"He said 'every day about 50 children are brought to us.

We have to send 30 home to die. We can only accommodate 20.'"

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

Peace talks

Beasley will brief the UN Security Council on Friday with UN aid chief Mark Lowcock and UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths, who is trying to broker peace in the more than three-year conflict seen as a proxy war pitting Saudi Arabia and UAE against Iran.

Griffiths said on Friday said that Yemen's warring parties have given "firm assurances" that they are committed to attending peace talks to be convened shortly in Sweden and pledged to escort the Houthi delegation from Sanaa if needed.

"This is a crucial moment for Yemen. I have received firm assurances from the leadership of the Yemeni parties ... that they are committed to attending these consultations. I believe they are genuine," Griffiths told the UN Security Council.