US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said on Sunday he had no doubt about the involvement of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Several members of the US Congress have renewed their calls to condemn Saudi Arabia following an assessment by the CIA that Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman personally ordered the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is in line to be the next chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been one of the most vocal US lawmakers to call for action against those found responsible over Khashoggi's murder and to criticise Saudi Arabia over its constantly shifting narrative.

In an interview to NBC's "Meet the Press," Senator Graham spoke about the alleged involvement of the Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi's killing and refused to believe that Mohammed Bin Salman could not have been involved in giving the murder order.

"Clearly this guy's a wrecking ball when it comes to the Mideast and a relationship with the United States, and I hate to say that 'cause I had a lot of hope for him for being the reformer that Saudi Arabia needs. But that ship has sailed as far as Lindsey Graham's concerned," Graham said.