Leaders at the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Papua New Guinea (PNG) failed to agree on a communique for the first time in its history last weekend.

The inability of the APEC leaders to reach a consensus reflects deep divisions between the United States and China.

“You know the two big giants in the room,” Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said at a closing news conference, when asked which of the 21 members of the APEC group could not agree.

During the summit, the US and China had a dispute over which is the better investment partner when it comes to trade and security in the region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping dwelled on the economic structure of the world by suggesting free trade.

His stance against protectionism was seen as a veiled comment targeting the Trump policies that have led to the recent trade wars.

Xi said: "History has shown that confrontation, whether in the form of a cold war, a hot war or a trade war, will produce no winners."

The Chinese leader did not mention his country’s militarisation in the South China Sea or its repressive policies against Muslim Uyghurs.

American Vice President Mike Pence stated that the US won’t change its stance against Chinese economic policy.

According to the US, the “fair trade”, suggested by China, is a tool with which to exploit the small Pacific countries and make them economically dependent on China.

Xi made a push to expand China’s influence in the Pacific on Friday, holding a forum with the leaders of eight small island countries at the Papua New Guinea (PNG) conference.

The Chinese president arrived to great fanfare on Thursday and was feted by PNG officials. He stoked Western concern on Friday when he met Pacific island leaders to pitch his Belt and Road initiative.

The United States and its allies, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, countered on Sunday with a $1.7 billion plan to deliver reliable electricity and the internet to PNG.