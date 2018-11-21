Aid group Save the Children on Wednesday said it believes that 85,000 children under age 5 may have died of severe acute malnutrition since Yemen's civil war began in earnest with the Saudi-led intervention.

Cases of malnourished children have become a reflection of the health system in Yemen, where children bear the brunt of the war between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

And while the United Nations is hoping for peace talks to take place in Sweden by the end of this year, the situation on the ground remains dire with millions of children starving.

“We are horrified that some 85,000 children in Yemen may have died because of extreme hunger since the war began. For every child killed by bombs and bullets, dozens are starving to death and it’s entirely preventable,” Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children’s Country Director in Yemen, said in a statement.

Using UN data, the British charity "evaluated mortality for untreated cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in children under five years."

They found that approximately 84,701 children suffering from severe malnutrition may have died between April 2015 and October 2018.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar reports.

Starvation leaves Ghazi too weak to cry

Skin and bones, 10-year-old Ghazi Saleh lies on a hospital bed in the southwestern Yemeni city of Taez barely breathing. He only weighs eight kilogrammes.

Starving and too weak to move or even cry, Ghazi can only look down at his emaciated body as he struggles to keep his eyes open.

Some 14 million Yemenis are at risk of famine, more than four years into the country's war.