The British Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, went to Iran on Monday with a long list of regional and international issues to discuss including Iran’s role in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, the US sanctions on Iran, and the ongoing cases of detained British-Iranian dual nationals.

Yet, he is unlikely to have heard anything new.

The only interest Iran presently has in meeting European officials is in finding out what they can do to ease the burden of US sanctions which are devastating the economy and the everyday living conditions in Iran.

Iran is disappointed with European Union efforts to set up what is referred to as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), a device that could enable companies to continue to trade with Iran but avoid US sanctions. Most European countries have refused to host SVP, and Britain had all but announced it dead on arrival under the pressures of Brexit.

“Some countries have been proposed to host the SPV, but they declined,” said Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif while hosting Jeremy Hunt in Tehran.

Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, last week expressed confidence that almost no European firms were willing to risk US sanctions.

Seven hundred Iranian officials and entities are on the US sanctions list; Iran is unable to sell the lifeline of its economy, oil, in the international markets or attract foreign investment for its stagnating economy.

Iran is frustrated because it has been abiding by the terms of its nuclear deal as the latest report from the UN atomic watchdog indicated last week, days after fresh US sanctions hit the country.

Iranian officials are therefore in no mood to discuss any other issue until solutions can be found for Iranian trade on the world market. Even if they were, Britain would perhaps be the least likely partner for such talks. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has never trusted Britain nor hidden Iran’s historical enmity with the country.

History is unkind

The dilemma of Iran-UK relations is not dissimilar to that of Iran-US relations. Iran puts the two countries in the same basket when it comes to pouring insults and accusations.

And this is not limited to the Islamic Republic or the present day Iran. The collective memory of relations with Britain dates back to the late 19th and early 20th century when the first king of the Pahlavi dynasty, Reza Shah, was both allegedly brought to power and then toppled by the British in the mid-1940’s.