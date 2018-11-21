Amnesty International released a report on November 20, condemning the torture and sexual harassment of detained activists in Saudi Arabia. Three unnamed activists gave separate testimonies to Amnesty about the kingdom’s injustices.

They have been detained without charge in Dhahban Prison since May 2018 and have complained about their ill-treatment, including sexual harassment, torture and more.

The testimonies in the Amnesty report mention electrocution and flogging, “leaving some unable to walk or stand properly”. One of the prisoners was “made to hang from the ceiling”, while another activist, a woman, was reportedly “subjected to sexual harassment by interrogators wearing face masks”.

Speaking to TRT World on November 19, Amnesty’s Saudi Arabia Researcher Dana Ahmed said for the most part, activists would not have access to their lawyers during interrogations, even though they are supposed to under Saudi law. The detainees would be held incommunicado, Ahmed said, with no access to lawyers or their families during pretrial detention.

Detainees may be reluctant to come forward with their stories because they have been threatened, Amnesty said. The report notes that authorities in Dhahban Prison have reportedly “warned detained activists against disclosing any accounts of torture or prison procedures to family members”.

Ahmed noted that during trials some activists are allowed to have legal representation and routine access to their families, but she pointed out that Amnesty has “documented cases where people have been detained in prolonged pretrial detention, some for years”.