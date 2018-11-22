India's government has dissolved the Kashmir state assembly in a sudden move that could lead to fresh elections and further turmoil in the disputed region also claimed by Pakistan.

The move, which came after two rival local alliances both staked claims to form a government in the heavily-militarised region, was seen to strengthen the hand of federal and right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which has ruled Kashmir directly since June and is gearing up for next year's general election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand-picked governor said he dissolved the legislature late on Wednesday in the absence of stable government in India-administered Kashmir (or Jammu and Kashmir).

Satya Pal Malik said that elections would be held "at an appropriate time so that a government with a clear mandate is duly formed".

High drama

Before the dissolution, Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister and leader of regional pro-India Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), tweeted saying her fax staking claim on government isn't reaching the governor’s office.

Mufti said her party had support of another regional and pro-India party National Conference, and India's opposition Congress party.

Immediately, a BJP-backed regional party Peoples Conference, led by Sajad Lone, also said it has required numbers of politicians to form the government but its fax to the governor's office was "not working".

The drama ended when Malik released a statement announcing dissolution of the assembly, denying the possibility of a regional government without BJP.

'Horse-trading'

Malik is the first politician to be appointed governor of the region in decades, with the role traditionally reserved for non-political figures.

The India-administered region has been plagued for decades by political instability and an armed revolt that has left tens of thousands dead, mostly civilians.

Rebel groups have long fought over 500,000 Indian troops stationed there, demanding an independent state or merger with Pakistan.

Modi's BJP pulled out of the governing coalition in the region in June, because of what it called worsening "terrorism and violence".

This latest move has agitated an alliance of local parties that claimed to have a majority in parliament, and a right to rule free from BJP's control.

Malik dismissed their claim, saying "extensive horse-trading and possible exchange of money" had occurred and the alliance could not ensure stable government.

Regional parties called 'terror-friendly'

The BJP called for fresh polls "at the earliest".