It has been a year since longtime Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was forced to end his 37-year rule, following pressure from the military, protesters, and looming impeachment in parliament.

On November 14, 2017 tanks rolled on the streets of the capital Harare as thousands protested, calling for Mugabe's ouster, after he removed then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe was placed under house arrest, forcing him to step down on November 21.

The news was greeted by wild celebrations across the country, with even lawmakers chanting and rejoicing in parliament.