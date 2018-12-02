‘Buenos Aires’ might literally be translated as the plural of ‘good weather’, ‘or ‘nice air’; but as the leaders of twenty major global and emerging powers in the world economy came together in the Argentine capital for the 13th G-20 Leader’s Summit this weekend, there was hardly any optimism on the air.

The G-20 which emerged as the principal platform of global economic governance in the aftermath of the global crisis in 2008 as a reflection of the participatory spirit and collective crisis-response strategy at the time, has lost a large chunk of its prestige and effectiveness in recent years.

As it were, the G-20 was among the few grand projects that President Obama took over from George W. Bush and continued unabated during his two terms as the US President, since the collective action spirit of the group was in perfect conformity with the positive image that the US wanted to disseminate globally.

The G-20 was presented as an inclusive international platform on which key political leaders from both the global and emerging powers might come together with representatives from regional organizations such as the EU, African Union, Caricom, ASEAN and Mercosur in order to produce practical multilateral solutions to pressing global problems.

For the BRICS countries led by China and India, the G-20 summits represented a perfect opportunity to express their grievances and objections concerning the uneven architecture of global governance, while demanding more say in the running of international political and economic institutions.

Likewise, representatives of the developing world were able to raise their voices at the G-20 concerning unfair practices in global trade and finance regimes, while pushing for structural reforms at the IMF, World Bank and the WTO for more inclusive and fair development.

However, comprehensive transformations took place in both the global architecture of world politics and the domestic political stages of the key global players in recent years, which significantly weakened the common agenda of participatory governance and multilateral problem-solving.

The blatant unilateralism of the Trump administration in the US which was expressed through withdrawal from multilateral international regimes and regional organizations, neo-protectionist economic policies and trade wars triggered widespread perceptions that the major global sponsor of the G-20 movement has stopped its support for deeper multilateralism.

Moreover, rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia in critical conflict zones such as Syria and Ukraine increasingly led to the adoption of hard-power assets in bilateral dealings, leading some observers to conclude that the possibility of a physical military confrontation might be higher these days than during the Cold War.

Finally, the rising tide of neo-protectionism and trade wars between the US and China throughout this year strengthened concerns regarding the future growth potential of the worlds economy and the prospective trajectories of global production, trade and finance networks.

As a result of American unilateralism, rising tensions between Washington and Moscow in geopolitical matters, and looming trade and currency wars between Washington and Beijing has contributed to rather pessimistic expectations on the outcome of the Buenos Aires Summit.

The official theme of this year’s Summit was determined as ‘Fair and Sustainable Development’ and sub-themes of energy efficiency, environment protection, development financing, digital economy, excess steel-production capacity, and modern agriculture were set as the main discussion points.

However, it is most likely that the attention of world leaders will focus on the strategic tensions between the US and Russia over the seizure of Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait. The cancellation of the bilateral meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin at the Summit was an early indication of the tense environment.