Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as of January 2019, Saad al Kaabi, the country's energy minister said on Monday.

The decision came after Qatar, one of OPEC's smallest producers but the world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter, reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan long-term strategy, including focusing on its gas industry, he said.

"Qatar has decided to withdraw its membership form OPEC effective January 2019 and this decision was communicated to OPEC this morning," he told a news conference, adding that Qatar would still attend an OPEC meeting in Vienna this week.

TRT World'sMobin Nasir has more.

The announcement comes ahead of the meeting by OPEC and its allies including Russia on December 6-7 to discuss cutting supply.