After more than two years of consultation, including interviews with academics, charities, politicians and the wider Muslim community, a group of MPs in the UK will attempt to put forward a working definition of ‘Islamophobia’.

The All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) that initiated the process consists of a group of MPs across party lines.

The report notes that even as the UK government has made a mild effort to tackle Islamophobia, “there has been no attempt to adopt a definition of Islamophobia by Government despite recognising the significant impact the problem has on British Muslim communities”.

Under the current Conservative Party government the Muslim community has often felt neglected, and at worst, placed in the crosshairs of a state-led effort to institutionalise the ‘othering’ of Muslims.

How is Islamophobia defined?

The term Islamophobia has gained increasing political currency over the last decade.

The APPG has put forward the following definition of the term: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness."

The government, on the one hand, argues that it is fighting Islamophobia but on the other hand has disputed the need for a definition, stating: “We do not accept the need for a definitive definition.” This understanding begs the question: what is the government fighting against if it has not defined what the problem is in the first place?

For proponents of the definition, albeit not perfect, has made strides towards addressing how anti-Muslim sentiment has become widespread and more importantly leaves the door open to addressing institutional Islamophobia.

Dr Katy Sian a Lecturer of Sociology at the University of York told TRT World she believes the current proposed definition marks a radical departure from previous definitions. She said: “[It] moves it away from individual biases and prejudices to a more critical and analytical understanding. By showing its links with racism it is showing Islamophobia’s structural nature.”

In the immediate period after the ‘War on Terror’, the US and UK in particular set about implementing a set of policies that had the impact of silencing Muslim opinion and damping social activism.

These policies had the intended impact of normalising suspicion and discrimination against Britain’s Muslim population. Policing mosques, beards, speech, community activism and women’s clothing became an acceptable form of stigmatising and securitising Muslim communities.