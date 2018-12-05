Israel’s operation targeting alleged Hezbollah ‘terror’ tunnels in Israeli territory has once again raised the seemingly perennial issue of a third Lebanon war.

The Israeli operation, the complexities of Syria, increased potential of destabilising financial measures targeting Hezbollah, amongst a host other domestic and international political issues, have arguably raised the political temperature to its highest sustained levels the since the 2006 war.

The prospect of war seems to have become an almost metaphysical truism continually hanging over the scenic landscape in this small corner of the eastern Mediterranean.

While flare-ups have occurred sporadically since the end of the so-called ‘July War’ in 2006—most notably in Syria where Israel has on several occasions targeted Hezbollah and Iranian interest—since the passing of UN resolution 1701, which established the parameters of the cease-fire between the two sides, all parties have avoided any action that would push things over the brink.

Several interrelated factors can explain this relative peace. Firstly, Israel is well aware that the costs, both material and human, that it would incur in any future conflict with Hezbollah would be much more significant than in 2006. Then, an Israeli bombing and subsequent ground campaign that followed on the heels of a Hezbollah cross-border raid in which three Israeli soldiers were killed, two captured and resulted in 34 days of fighting and the deaths of at least 39 Israeli civilians and 119 soldiers.

Although media reports at the time indicated overall damages of $3 billion (USD), Israel’s infrastructure remained mostly untouched. Lebanon and its people, of course, paid a much higher price.

In any new war, Israel would undoubtedly face strikes against its critical infrastructure including power plants and even Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

In the ten years since the July war, Hezbollah has reportedly acquired over 100,000 rockets and missiles with the ability to fire over 1,000 per day and with a range that can target every major city in Israel.

Furthermore, multiple reports have emerged in the last few years of Hezbollah manufacturing its own weapons systems in Lebanon, including drones and guided missile systems. Foreign intelligence assessments have concluded that the Hezbollah’s arsenal includes Iranian-made Fateh-110 missiles, scud missiles and guided surface to air missiles.

Furthermore, despite Israeli strikes against the Syrian regime and Iranian and Hezbollah-affiliated facilities in Syria, Hezbollah’s leader appeared in September on Lebanese television to announce that “no matter what you do to cut the route, the matter is over and the resistance possesses precision and non-precision rockets and weapons capabilities.”

Another factor that will assist in maintaining the status quo is the domestic political scene in Lebanon itself.

After the 2018 parliamentary elections strengthened the party’s hand, Hezbollah has become even more focused on consolidating their power at home, rather than focusing on their enemy in the south.

This is evident from the recent election campaign in Lebanon, in which the Hezbollah-led electoral alliance campaigned under the slogan of ‘build’ and ‘protect’. Furthermore, although the party remains popular with its core supporters, there have been instances of opposition from within the Lebanese Shia community. The elections showed a growing dissatisfaction with Hezbollah’s politics, particularly its intervention in Syria, which has reportedly cost the lives of at least 2,000 of its fighters.