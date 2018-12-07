When Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this year that it would show users fewer posts from brands and news publishers, and more posts from family and friends, he couldn’t have imagined that in France users seeing more of each other’s frustrations would lead them to take to the streets.

But that seems to be exactly what has happened.

Hundreds of small, regional online groups have sprung with local grievances ranging from the lack of staff in retirement homes, to a lack of doctors, tax increases, gas and electricity bills, the lowering of the retirement age, closing classes due to a lack of teachers, housing crises, too many vaccines for children and other issues.

When the protests began, with their now symbolic yellow vests or ‘gilets jaunes’, it was about the increase in fuel taxes as the government attempted to burnish its environmental credentials.

Compounded by the fragmented nature of the protests, which remain largely leaderless, the government has found it difficult to understand who it should speak to and keep pace with during the changing nature of the protests.

The Macron government’s temporary halt on the rise in fuel prices earlier this week has failed to stem the momentum of the gilets jaunes.

The protests have so far resulted in the death of four protestors, left hundreds injured and seen hundreds more arrested with the state’s response becoming increasingly heavy-handed as it attempts to put down the protests.

Aspokesperson for the Observatory Against Police Violence, an online watchdog, told TRT World: “The state response against protesters has basically been to make things more and more violent.”

Videos circulating online suggest that a ham-fisted police presence against peaceful protests may be stoking further unrest and could be dredging up racial tensions.

“All this has not begun with Macron's policies but is deeply rooted in the way the police behave. Nevertheless, governments use this as a weapon by making the price of protesting higher every time. This violence is also not limited to protests as countless blacks, Arabs and other minorities, as well as refugees, suffer from police brutality constantly,” the Observatory Against Police Violence stated.

Madjid Messaoudene is an elected council official for Saint-Denis, a commune in the northern suburbs of Paris containing large immigrant communities suffering from state discrimination marginalisation.

Speaking to TRT World Messaoudene described the novelty of the event.

“These protests are something unique in French recent history. I think that it's gonna be huge in the next few days especially with the youth. The response from the government is only repressive it cannot work,” he said.