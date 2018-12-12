Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday survived a no-confidence vote in her leadership over Brexit.

May won the vote with 200 lawmakers backing her leadership, but 117 of her lawmakers said she was no longer the right leader to implement Britain's exit from the European Union.

May had needed 159 votes for the simple majority to win the vote.

Forty-eight Conservative MPs requested the vote of no confidence, which was held late Wednesday.

The request came after May delayed a key Brexit vote on Tuesday, fearing defeat.

"The result of the ballot held this evening is that the parliamentary party does have confidence in Theresa May as leader," said Graham Brady, who chairs the committee of backbench MPs that oversaw the vote.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more from London.

'Renewed mission'

After the vote results, May said she would get on with her "renewed mission" of taking Britain out of the European Union.

"Following this ballot, we now have to get on with the job of delivering Brexit for the British people and building a better future for this country," May told reporters outside her Downing Street residence.

May said she would seek legal and political assurances from EU leaders on Thursday on the backstop arrangement over the border between EU member state Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.