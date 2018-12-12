What has happened?

A gunman killed three people and wounded 13 at the Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening. The suspect fled the scene wounded by French security forces and is alleged to be a criminal who has been convicted 27 times in France, Germany and Switzerland and had spent several stints in prison, according to the Paris public prosecutor.

He is known to the police, but his motives are so far not clear.

The French Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, said the shooter had evaded a police dragnet and was on the run with a car he had forcibly taken from a taxi driver, raising concerns of a follow-up attack.

“The government has raised its security threat to the highest level and is bolstering border controls,” Castaner told a late-night news conference. “We will also reinforce security at all Christmas markets to prevent copycat attacks.”

The French President Emmanuel Macron has been facing weeks of protests by the Yellow Vest movement that threaten his rule 18-month-old rule tweeted his condolences to the families of the dead and wounded.

Meanwhile, the German-French border has been closed due to its proximity to the city of Strasbourg. There is a fear that the suspect may try to cross the border and flee to Germany.

Christmas markets in France, Belgium and Germany have seen increased security to prevent a similar attack.

Demonstrations or meetings of any kind are prohibited in France until further notice by the Interior Ministry.

The symbolic value of the attack