Sri Lanka's disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Saturday, saying he wants to end a political impasse over his appointment.

Rajapaksa signed his letter of resignation, flanked by lawmakers of his party and blessed by Buddhist and other religious leaders in the presence of media.

It is not immediately clear if the letter has been handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena.

Rajapaksa is expected to deliver an address to the nation later Saturday in which he is expected to explain his resignation.

The announcement came after the country's Supreme Court banned Rajapaksa, 73, and his purported government from exercising the powers of the office they claimed since October.

On Friday, his legislator son announced Rajapaksha will step down and form a broader coalition with other parties.

"To ensure stability of the nation, former president ...(Rajapaksa) has decided to resign from the premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation," his legislator son Namal Rajapaksha said.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court opened the way for potential impeachment proceedings against President Maithripala Sirisena ruling that he broke the law by dissolving parliament last month.

A seven-judge bench unanimously agreed that Sirisena violated the constitution when he dissolved parliament last month to prevent Rajapaksa suffering a humiliating defeat on the floor of the House.

Sirisena had also called a snap election nearly two years ahead of schedule. That was also cancelled by the courts.

Coalition with president's party