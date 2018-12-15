At least seven civilians were killed and nearly three dozens wounded when government forces fired at anti-India protesters in disputed Kashmir following a gun battle that left three militants dead on Saturday, police and local media said.

Indian troops laid a siege around a village in Pulwama area on a tip that militants were hiding there. As the soldiers began searching for the militants, gunfire erupted, leaving three rebels and a soldier dead.

Hundreds of people marched near the site in solidarity with the rebels while chanting pro-militant slogans and seeking an end of Indian rule over the Himalayan region.

Indian police and paramilitary forces fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, killing seven civilians and wounding over three dozen protesters, the Kashmir Press reported.

The killings sparked more protests and clashes at several places in the area.

Residents accused troops of directly spraying gunfire into the crowds.

"They (Indian troops) fired at us as if they were practicing their guns," said Shabir Ahmed, a local resident who accompanied some wounded taken to a hospital in Srinagar, the region’s main city.

Pro-Independence groups called for strikes and protest march to one of region's largest army cantonments hosting thousands of Indian soldiers.

Kashmir's popular resistance leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a march towards Srinagar's city's Badami Bagh army cantonment on Monday "to ask GOI [Government of India] to kill all of us at one time rather than killing us daily."