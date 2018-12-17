Google's parent company Alphabet said on Monday it was investing over $1 billion in capital improvements to establish a new campus in New York City.

In a blog post, Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat wrote that it is leasing large office buildings in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood, the centrepiece of a campus more than 1.7 million square-feet large.

The expansion would make the company one of the city's largest commercial tenants and add thousands of jobs in the next years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new campus, which should be operational starting i n 2020, will be known as Google Hudson Square and "will be the primary location for our New York-based Global Business Organisation," Porat wrote.