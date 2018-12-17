BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Google plans to spend $1 billion to build new campus in New York
Google's parent company Alphabet announced that the new campus which will be known as Google Hudson Square will be operational starting in 2020.
Google plans to spend $1 billion to build new campus in New York
Letters spell the word "Alphabet" as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Paris, France on August 11, 2015 / Reuters
December 17, 2018

Google's parent company Alphabet said on Monday it was investing over $1 billion in capital improvements to establish a new campus in New York City.

In a blog post, Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat wrote that it is leasing large office buildings in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood, the centrepiece of a campus more than 1.7 million square-feet large.

The expansion would make the company one of the city's largest commercial tenants and add thousands of jobs in the next years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new campus, which should be operational starting i n 2020, will be known as Google Hudson Square and "will be the primary location for our New York-based Global Business Organisation," Porat wrote.

Recommended

"New York City continues to be a great source of diverse, world-class talent -- that's what brought Google to the city in 2000 and that's what keeps us here," she said.

The company currently employs some 7,000 people in New York.

Earlier in the year Alphabet said it was buying the Manhattan Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion, and planned to lease space at Pier 57.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff