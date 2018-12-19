Washington is fully withdrawing its troops from Syria, where it has allied with the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terror group, to fight against Daesh, US officials said on Wednesday. The decision comes despite the Pentagon’s previous plans to keep its troops in the country.

In October, the US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said US presence in Syria was aimed at defeating Daesh and forcing the departure of “all Iranian -commanded forces” from Syria.

“The conflict is not over, and there are still dangers,” he said.

The Trump administration’s move came after Ankara revealed its plan to carry out an operation to the east of the Euphrates river in Syria, taking security measures into its own hands after long back and forth negotiations with the US on YPG presence in Syria. Both Turkey and the US consider the PKK a terrorist organisation.

"We will start the operation to clear the east of the Euphrates from separatist terrorists in a few days," Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on December 12, outlining the country’s long-planned operation on YPG targets.

He later said Turkey would also “walk into” Manbij if the US didn’t remove the YPG from the northern city, which lies in a mainly Arab territory west of the Euphrates in Syria, and send them back to the eastern bank of the river.

This is how it came about:

After Erdogan’s statement, the United States reacted to Turkey’s plans with “grave concern”, saying that “coordination and consultation between Turkey and the US is the only way to address issues of security concern in the area”. It signalled that Turkey’s concerns regarding its borders wouldn’t be completely ignored by the US.

The US has been supporting the YPG, the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) since Daesh spread to Syria from Iraq in 2014. Turkey, which supported the Syrian opposition forces, the Free Syrian Army, to fight against Daesh in the country, strongly objected to the decision. In 2015, the US founded the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight against Daesh. As a defeated Daesh has been pushed into the deserted areas in the country, the YPG has taken control of the recaptured cities.