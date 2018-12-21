WORLD
2 MIN READ
Year end review of US embassy shift to Jerusalem
For many people, Trump's decision to move Washington's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem significantly undermined both US credibility as a neutral party in the Palestinian conflict, and the hope of a future peace deal.
Year end review of US embassy shift to Jerusalem
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 9, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 21, 2018

In May, the US moved its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after formally recognising it as the capital of Israel. 

That move was ordered by President Donald Trump in a reversal of decades of US policy. 

East Jerusalem is considered an occupied territory by the United Nations and Palestinians see it as their future capital. 

For many people, Trump's decision significantly undermined both US credibility as a neutral party in the conflict, and the hope of a future peace deal. 

Fatih Yavuz reports from the occupied territory.

Recommended

Israeli troops had killed at least 58 Palestinians along the Gaza border, as demonstrators streamed to the frontier as the United States carried out the opening ceremony of its embassy in Jerusalem.

Amid deadly clashes, President Donald Trump's top aides and supporters are celebrating the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were leading the ceremonies. 

Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province