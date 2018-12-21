In May, the US moved its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after formally recognising it as the capital of Israel.

That move was ordered by President Donald Trump in a reversal of decades of US policy.

East Jerusalem is considered an occupied territory by the United Nations and Palestinians see it as their future capital.

For many people, Trump's decision significantly undermined both US credibility as a neutral party in the conflict, and the hope of a future peace deal.

Fatih Yavuz reports from the occupied territory.