In worrying about what it will take to end the latest showdown over funding the U.S. Government, many Democrats and Republicans are missing the point. Since Donald Trump’s core supporters hate non-white immigrants and they see the federal government as the enemy, they win whether he gets the money for his border wall or the government remains partially shut down.

Trump's candidacy and presidency have tapped into a spiralling insurgency within the right wing of American politics, in which shutting down the government is an end in itself. As this movement has begun trending globally, it's worth considering just how far it will reach.

At this moment, in addition to the shutdown of significant daily functions of government, the United States has no permanent White House chief of staff, defence secretary, or attorney general. And it has announced a significant withdrawal of forces from Syria and Afghanistan, absent any coordination with international partners, rivals, or local leadership on the ground.

There is no single explanation for President Trump's pronouncements and policies as President, just as there is no single reason he got elected.

Nor is there only one factor behind the United Kingdom's Brexit or Marine Le Pen's strong showing in last year's French elections — and the latest eruption of "yellow vest" protests.

One growing aphorism of history is that we should believe politicians when they advertise their goals, especially when they are dystopian. As we prepare to conclude the first two years of Donald Trump's administration, it's worth revisiting what his former chief strategist Steve Bannon told a Daily Beast reporter back in 2013:

“Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

Republicans have long appealed to business interests by calling for “small government”. Although the business community may not welcome the more destructive impulses of Bannon’s agenda, they saw Trump as a way to get the historically “pro-business” Republican Party back into the White House. Like many enablers of previous revolutions (e.g., Russia, Iran), they still hope they can distract or restrain the true believers.

The second holiday season in a row with a government shutdown over immigration issues. And each time, it has been President Trump who forced the shutdown. Business has not been pleased with this turmoil or with the President’s attacks on the Federal Reserve, or his new trade war with China, and so on. But the 2018 tax cut netted them and their companies hundreds of billions in extra cash and stock buybacks.

Since leaving his White House perch, Bannon has been touring the European Union (EU) to rally support for the local nationalisms and phobias of every destination — from London to Paris to Rome, to Budapest and Prague — with an eye to the 2019 European Parliament elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been helping out right-wing anti-EU politicians, mostly behind the scenes, in France, the Netherlands, and most successfully in the EU-busting United Kingdom.