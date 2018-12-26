President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Syria during an unannounced visit to Iraq, saying that many people are going to start seeing things the same way he does.

Trump abruptly made the decision on Syria last week, against the advice of top aides and commanders, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, who resigned the next day.

Trump said he had told his advisers, "let's get out of Syria," but was then persuaded to stay, before deciding to bring the 2,000 troops home.

"I think a lot of people are going to come around to my way of thinking. It's time for us to start using our head," the president told reporters at the Al Asad Air Base west of Baghdad where he and first lady Melania Trump spent three hours on the ground with US troops.

Trump also declared "the United States cannot continue to be the policeman of the world," adding, there would be no delays over Syria pullout.

"You can't have any more time. You've had enough time," he said he had told his generals.

No plans to withdraw troops from Iraq

Trump also said the United States had no plans to withdraw its troops from Iraq, adding, "In fact we could use this as the base if we wanted to do something in Syria."

Trump indicated he would not rush to nominate a new secretary to replace Mattis, the first defense chief in decades to resign over policy differences with the president.

Trump said Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, whom he named on Sunday to replace Mattis in an acting capacity starting on January 1, "could be there for a long time."

Trump visit a blow to 'Iraqi sovereignty'