An election official says Bangladesh's ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won Sunday's election with 288 seats, enabling it to form a government.

Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed finished delivering the results of the voting early Monday.

Ahmed said the ruling Awami League-led alliance won 288 seats while the Jatiya Party led by former president H.M. Ershad had 20 seats.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Dhaka.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance has rejected the result and is calling for a new vote.

The BNP-led opposition won seven seats. Other parties picked up three. Election to one seat was not held Sunday and results for another seat were halted by the commission.

"We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible," Kamal Hossain, heads of the opposition alliance, told reporters.

Hasina’s win consolidated her decade-long rule over Bangladesh, where she is credited with improving the economy and promoting development, but has also been accused of rampant human rights abuses, a crackdown on the media and suppressing dissent – charges she denies.

Raising minimum wages for workers in Bangladesh’s massive garments industry, the world’s second biggest after China, could be one of her first tasks after she takes office, party leaders have said.

Hasina will meet foreign journalists and poll observers at her official residence on Monday.

At least 17 were people were killed as the vote took place, police said, after a violent campaign season during which the opposition alleged Hasina’s government never granted it a level playing field.

“The whole election was completely manipulated. It should be canceled,” 82-year-old Hossain said in an interview at his residence in the capital Dhaka late on Sunday. Candidates of the alliance reported witnessing ballot-stuffing and vote rigging by ruling party activists, who also barred opposition polling agents from voting centers, Hossain said.