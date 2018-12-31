YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria cannot be allies of the US, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Monday after US Senator Lindsey Graham called them "Kurdish allies".

"Dear @LindseyGrahamSC You know and have stated publicly more than anyone else the direct link between the terrorist PKK and its Syria branches PYD & YPG," Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

He added: "Terrorists cannot be your allies. Just as ISIS [Daesh] doesn’t represent Muslims, PKK doesn’t represent Kurds in Syria or elsewhere."

Kalin's remarks come a day after Graham dubbed terrorists in Syria "Kurdish allies" of the US.

Graham tweeted: "I learned a lot from President @realDonaldTrump about our efforts in Syria that was reassuring."