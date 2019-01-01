TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, S Korea move to limit plastic bag pollution
Starting Tuesday January 1, all retailers in Turkey will begin selling plastic bags for 0.25 Turkish liras ($0.05) each. Meanwhile, South Korea has banned supermarkets and retailers from using disposable plastic bags.
Turkey, S Korea move to limit plastic bag pollution
This file photo taken on June 08, 2017 shows a sphere made out of plastic bags that simulates the contaminated earth during the launching of the "Zero Percent Plastic" ecological campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags in Chile, in Santiago. / AFP
January 1, 2019

Turkish retailers are set to begin charging for plastic bags in the new year. The move is aimed at reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste that is environmentally-damaging. 

Starting Tuesday, all retailers – including online – will begin selling plastic bags for 0.25 Turkish liras ($0.05) each, of which 0.15 Turkish liras will be earmarked for environmental projects.

In Turkey, between 30 billion and 35 billion plastic bags are used annually, representing some 440 plastic bags per person per year, according to the Environment and Urbanization Ministry.

Plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade, according to Turkey's Mind Your Waste Foundation.

The foundation says as many as five trillion plastic bags are produced every year worldwide, only 1 percent of which are recycled.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan is currently leading Turkey's zero-waste project, which aims to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.

Recommended

South Korea bans plastic bags 

Several countries – including the UK, Germany, Tanzania and Botswana – have already adopted similar policies.

The South Korean government also announced it will soon ban disposable plastic bags at supermarkets and other retailers nationwide, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

"Stores that violate the ban could face fines of up to 3 million won (around US$2,683). Instead, those shops are required to offer customers recyclable containers, cloth shopping bags or paper bags," Yonhap reported.

Some countries have also banned the use of certain types of single-use plastic items, such as cutlery, bags and bottles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal