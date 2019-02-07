The United States shares remarkably warm ties with both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in recent years with President Donald Trump at the helm, the relations have reached new heights.

For all these years of mutual bonhomie, the US has however conveniently ignored rampant human rights abuses carried out by both.

According to the United Nations and several rights organisations, the two countries continue with their policy of arresting and executing people without fair trials as well as committing serious crimes, including political assassinations, outside their borders.

Here are the five most glaring examples of human rights abuse and crimes against humanity Saudi Arabia and the UAE have committed in recent years.

1. Killing Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi

The prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

After months of denial, Riyadh admitted that Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate and announced an arrest warrant for 18 individuals allegedly involved in the crime.

However, a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) states: “The statements [made by Saudi authorities] appeared to be designed to insulate Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman from further scrutiny over the murder.”

Riyadh’s reluctance to be transparent in sharing information with Ankara has raised suspicion of a cover-up.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in December 2018, that the Saudi prosecutor "did not share any information or evidence with his Istanbul counterpart about the Jamal Khashoggi case because the perpetrator is obvious".

The CIA in November briefed the White House that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

The CIA's finding, first reported by the Washington Post, is the most definitive US assessment to date tying Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler directly to the killing.

The US Senate also accepted the resolution on December 13 that holds Crown Prince Mohammed responsible for killing Khashoggi.

However, Trump rejected to cut relations with Saudi Arabia or impose sanctions because of recently signed agreements to export arms to Riyadh worth tens of billions of dollars.

The United Nations special rapporteur made a visit to Turkey on January 28 to investigate the killing of Khashoggi in Istanbul. The findings will be reported to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2019.

2. Enabling war in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition has killed tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians in air raids without any international repercussions and now Donald Trump has blamed a civilian massacre on the

Saudis' lack of knowledge of how to use the US-made bombs.

An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis hit a bus driving in a busy market in northern Yemen on August 9, killing at least 51 people, including at least 40 children, and wounding 77.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said one attack hit a bus driving children in Dahyan market, in northern Saada, adding hospitals there had received dozens of dead and wounded.

Saudi Arabia has been recruiting children from desperate families in a war-torn African nation to pad up its frontlines in the Yemen war, the New York Times reported on December 28, 2018.

Saudi Arabia offered around $10,000 to families in Darfur, Sudan, affected by the Sudanese civil war to send their children to fight in Yemen against the Houthis.