Pope Francis wrapped up a historic three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the first-ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula.

The UAE invited the pope as a part of its 2019 ‘Year of Tolerance’. In exchange, the pope described the UAE as “a country which strives to be a model for coexistence and human fraternity, a meeting point of different civilisations and cultures. A place where people find a safe place to work, live freely and where differences are respected”.

However, while the UAE portrays itself as a tolerant country where different religions coexist, its continuous crackdown on dissident Muslim voices and harsh security measures on Islamic life remain.

Devin Kenney, a researcher on the UAE for Amnesty International, confirms the lack of critical voices in the kingdom.

“They’re certainly not tolerant of any form of political dissent,” he said.

‘Year of tolerance’

The UAE launched its Ministry of Tolerance just days before the papal visit.

The UAE currently hosts eight Catholic churches due to the fact that nearly one million Catholics live in the Emirates. The majority are workers from the Philippines and India.

Besides churches, the UAE has a Hindu temple in Dubai with another large temple under construction in Abu Dhabi to help accommodate the roughly 3.3 million Indians who live in the country.

Also, there are numerous churches of other Christian denominations in the UAE, as well as a Sikh temple and a space for Jewish worship.

Making Islam governable

The state’s tolerance-themed project, however, has its limits. While allowing churches and other places of worship to exist, and marking holidays like Christmas, Hindu Diwali and Chinese New Year with festivals and celebrations, the kingdom has simultaneously stomped out critical Muslim voices in the name of national security.

Since the current Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Muhammad bin Zayed, took charge of the UAE security agency in the early 1990s, Islamic life and activism have been tightly restricted and monitored.