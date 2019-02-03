Representatives from both sides in the Yemen conflict met on a ship on the Red Sea on Sunday in a UN-led push to implement a stalled troop withdrawal from Yemen's main port of Hudaida as agreed at December peace talks, a UN official told Reuters.

The United Nations is overseeing the implementation of a ceasefire and troop withdrawal accord in Hudaida, the main entry point for most of Yemen's imports, in the hope it will lead to a political solution to the almost four-year war.

Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, head of the UN mission in Yemen, warned the Saudi-backed government and the Houthi rebels on Sunday that a seven-week ceasefire in the flashpoint city of Hodeida was fragile and urged them to order their commanders on the ground to uphold the truce.

The warring parties were meant to withdraw their forces by January 7 as part of efforts to avert a full-scale assault on Hudaida, but have failed to do so as the Iranian-aligned Houthi group and the government disagree on who should control the city and ports.

Sunday's meeting was the third time the UN-led Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) convened since it was formed in December, bringing together the Houthis with the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised Yemeni government and UN mediators.

The talks are to continue on Monday, a UN statement said, describing the meeting as "cordial and constructive."

Cammaert "warned the parties about the fragility of the ceasefire and urged them to instruct their commanders on the ground to refrain from any further violations that would jeopardize the Stockholm Agreement and the broader peace process for Yemen," the statement said.

The parties met on a UN ship because attempts to convene the third meeting in territory held by coalition forces failed because the Houthis were unwilling to cross the frontline, sources have told Reuters.

The first two meetings were held in territory under Houthi control, after which Cammaert shuttled between the two parties.

The vessel picked up a delegation from Yemen's internationally recognised government at an offshore meeting point in the Red Sea before sailing to Hudaida to pick up the Houthi delegation, a UN statement said on Saturday.