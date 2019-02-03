At least eight passengers were killed and more than 20 injured on Sunday after an express train derailed in eastern India's Bihar state, officials said.

Nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express came off the tracks early Sunday near Sahadai Buzurg station, about 30 kilometres east of the state capital Patna.

"Six people have died and nearly 24 have been injured," Indian Railways spokesman Rajesh Kumar had said before the toll rose to eight.

TRT World spoke to journalist Ishan Russell in New Delhi.

Local television footage showed huge crowds gathered near the accident site as emergency workers cleared the upturned wagons.

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs sifted through the damaged carriages looking for trapped passengers.

Most of the travellers were asleep when the train travelling at 55 kilometres an hour came off the tracks around 4:00 am (2230 GMT Saturday).