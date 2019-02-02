With just 56 days until Britain leaves the EU, Jo Elgarf has begun stockpiling food in case politicians fail to strike an exit deal, but she says she cannot do the same with vital drugs her disabled daughter needs.

Four-year-old Nora has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and relies on imported Epilim and Keppra daily to stop her suffering seizures. Elgarf wants to stock up on the drugs in case supplies are hit but she can't because they are only available on a monthly prescription.

For Nora, "this could be matter of life and death," Elgarf said at her home in southwest London.

"It could mean being sent off in an ambulance to hospital with a massive seizure that lasts five minutes plus. She cannot miss those medicines. There's no ifs and buts about it and we cannot use alternatives either."

With the clock ticking, British lawmakers are still struggling to agree on a withdrawal treaty with the European Union, having comprehensively rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement last month.

The default position means Britain will leave on March 29 without a deal in place unless something can be agreed beforehand. That has led to fears that supply chains will be severely disrupted leading to shortages of food and medicines.

According to the British government, about three-quarters of medicines used by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) come via the EU. May, a Type 1 diabetic, has said she herself relies on insulin produced in another EU country.

World's biggest fridge buyer

Last August, Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined plans to ensure Britain had an extra six weeks of supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

In January, he said Britain had bought 5,000 fridges to hold medicines, making him the biggest buyer of fridges in the world, and secured warehouse space.

"Making sure patients continue to have access to the medicines they need is paramount...," said health minister responsible for Brexit planning Stephen Hammond.