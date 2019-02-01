Nigeria will head to the ballot boxes on February 23 to elect a new president.

The main opposition People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will aim to prevent the incumbent All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, from securing a second term in office.

In the 2015 elections, Buhari presented himself as hope for a country that was reeling from deadly Boko Haram attacks and widespread corruption. Despite his old age - he was 73 at the time - he was seen as the anti-corruption warrior who will bring change for the country’s young masses.

However, after four years of Buhari’s rule, Nigeria is far from what he promised in 2015.

The World Poverty Clock’s 2018 report shows that Nigeria overtook India as the country with the highest number of people living in extreme poverty, despite India having a population seven times larger than Nigeria’s.

Nigeria’s most recent unemployment rate stands at 23.1 percent, and Buhari’s first term has been marred by a devastating recession since 2017.

Although Buhari became well-known for his anti-corruption rhetoric during his 2015 election campaign, there has not been any significant conviction of high-level government officials in his first term.

Additionally, the country ranks 144th among 188 countries in Transparency International’s 2018 corruption report. It is against these odds that Buhari aims to convince Nigeria’s young masses to elect him for a second term.

Youth pushes for more inclusion and reforms

This year’s election will be the first involving voters who did not live under the military rule that ended in 1999.

With the rapid growth of the youth population and extensive use of the internet, Nigerian society is changing at a lightning pace.

Idayat Hassan, director of the Centre for Democracy and Development in the Nigerian capital Abuja, believes that the young Nigerians' votes will significantly shape the election.

Hassan told TRT World that, "the votes of the youth will, in fact, determine the results of the election. 51 percent of the total electorates are young people and this number will go a long way to have an electoral impact".

As 60 percent of the nearly 190 million Nigerians are under the age of 30, the pressure is building for the political establishment to form structural changes in Nigerian politics.

Hassan said: "Beyond pushing for accountability, the Nigerian youth has the role of seeking to participate in government, politics and in policy formulation and be the social actors of change and progress they desire".

As Hasan mentioned the youth's push for more change, grassroots movements have already succeeded in lowering the minimum age for political office, and most of the candidates running for the country's top job are in their 40s and 50s.

Patronage and corruption

Patronage and corruption in Nigeria are based on complex socio-economic factors.